Philippines joins global fight against cybercrime

THE Philippines has signed the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime, making it one of the first countries to join the global treaty that facilitates cross-border sharing of electronic evidence and international cooperation in the enforcement of cybercrime laws, the country's Department of Information and Communications Technology (DITC) said Sunday, October 26, 2025.

In a statement, the DITC said the Philippines joined the global community in signing the UN treaty in Hanoi, Vietnam, over the weekend.

The new treaty criminalizes a range of cyber-dependent and cyber-enabled offenses, facilitates the sharing of electronic evidence across borders, and establishes a 24/7 cooperation network among states.

It also makes history as the first international treaty to recognize the non-consensual dissemination of intimate images as an offense – a significant victory for victims of online abuse.

DICT Secretary Henry Aguda signed the historic treaty for the Philippines, marking "a major step forward in the country's commitment to a safe, secure, and trusted digital environment under the Bagong Pilipinas vision."

Adopted by the UN General Assembly in December 2024, the Convention against Cybercrime is the world's first comprehensive global treaty dedicated to combating crimes committed through information and communications technologies and facilitating the sharing of electronic evidence for serious crimes.

The Philippines, which played an active role in shaping the convention, "emphasizes its determination to strengthen global cooperation against borderless, rapidly evolving cyber threats and to champion the principles of trust, accountability, and human rights in the digital age."

"Throughout the negotiations, the Philippines advocated for stronger safeguards to protect children online, greater technical assistance for developing nations, and a balanced approach between effective law enforcement and the protection of human rights and privacy," Aguda said in a statement.

The Philippines was among the 65 nations that signed the landmark UN treaty that establishes the first universal framework for investigating and prosecuting offenses committed online -- from ransomware and financial fraud to the non-consensual sharing of intimate images.

The treaty will enter into force 90 days after the 40th state deposits its ratification. (Xinhua)