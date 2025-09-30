Philippines records 260 rabies cases in 2025

OVER 250 cases of rabies have been recorded all over the country in 2025, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

Data released by the DOH showed that 260 cases of rabies have been recorded across the country from January to September 20, 2025.

"Nasa 95 percent ng mga kasong ito ay kinasasangkutan ng mga hayop na hindi bakunado o may unknown vaccination status," said the DOH in a social media post.

(About 95 percent of these cases involve animals that are either unvaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.)

Because of this, the health department is reiterating its call for pet owners to have their pets vaccinated against rabies annually.

Pet owners are also strongly urged to not let their pets go out unattended.

The DOH also advised pet owners to immediately consult an Animal Bite Treatment Center if bitten or scratched.

Meanwhile, local government units (LGUs) are called to ensure the vaccination and registration of pets in their respective communities.

This, it said, means LGUs must provide funds for vaccination of people and pets.

LGUs were also asked to implement impoundment of stray dogs and control of pets regularly.

Rabies is a viral infection that can be transmitted to humans through animal bites or even scratches, most commonly by dogs and cats. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)