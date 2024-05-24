Philippines seeing more dengue cases in 2024

AHEAD of the onset of La Niña, the Philippines is already seeing more dengue cases this year as compared to 2023.

Data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed that there are already 59,267 dengue cases reported from January 1 to May 4 nationwide.

This is higher compared to the 45,722 dengue cases during the same period in 2023.

Dengue deaths, however, are lower in 2024 at 164, according to the health department.

Back in 2023, during the same period, the DOH said there were 171 deaths due to dengue.

Earlier in the week, the DOH said it is on guard against the looming surge in dengue cases with the onset of the rainy season, which is expected to be enhanced by the La Niña.

"As the season turns from dry to wet, dengue is something we must not forget," said Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa in a statement on Monday, May 20, 2024.

Mindanao regions had the highest number of dengue cases reported so far, particularly Soccsksargen (6,994), Davao Region (6,623), and Northern Mindanao (6,078).

Also seeing high number of dengue cases are Central Visayas (5,884), National Capital Region (5,258), and Calabarzon (5,211).

Dengue deaths were also seen most in Mindanao, particularly in Davao Region (29) and Northern Mindanao (27).

There were also high number of dengue deaths in Soccsksargen (16), Mimaropa (15), Caraga (11), and Bangsamoro (10).

To note, dengue is a disease caused by bites of virus-carrying aedes aegypti mosquitoes that is more common in tropical countries like the Philippines. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)