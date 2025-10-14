Philippines still has 5 vacant dioceses

THERE are currently five dioceses in the Philippines that are considered "sede vacante," or without bishops.

According to CBCP News, the official news agency of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), these dioceses include the Apostolic Vicariate of Tabuk in Kalinga (since December 2024) and Diocese of San Jose in Nueva Ecija (since December 2024).

Also considered as “sede vacante” are the Diocese of Kalibo in Aklan (since June 2025), Diocese of Tagbilaran in Bohol (since July 2025), and Apostolic Vicariate of Jolo in Sulu (since September 2025).

In a radio interview, Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines Archbishop Charles Brown said the Vatican is looking at filling up the vacant dioceses before the end of the year.

“We have five vacant dioceses... so we’ll have more appointments before Christmas,” Brown said.

He said the Vatican is still in the process of evaluating the names of potential appointees.

“A bishop is someone who has faith, who has lived a good life as a priest, who is a man of prayer, and who also can administer and govern a diocese,” Brown said. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)