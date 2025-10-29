Philippines to host Asean 2026

THE Philippines will host the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) in 2026.

During the Kapihan with the Media in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, Marcos said the Philippines’ hosting of the 2026 Asean Summit will be “chill and hospitable.”

Marcos formally received the Asean chairmanship gavel from Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during the symbolic handover at the closing ceremony of the 47th Asean Summit, marking the Philippines’ assumption of the Asean chairmanship next year.

The Philippines last hosted the Asean Summit in 2017.

“We are now in the process of putting together the different elements of where we think Asean should be focusing,” said Marcos.

“So one of the things is the COC (Code of Conduct), for example. Number one para sa atin. The other member states, that’s not as a big priority to them as it is to us. So, this is our chance to really promote that and to highlight that, and hopefully we will succeed,” he added.

The President was referring to the COC in the South China Sea being negotiated among Asean member states and China amid the ongoing dispute in the West Philippine Sea.

Marcos also welcomed the social media characterization of the Philippines as the “chill dude” member of the Asean, noting that it reflects the Filipino people’s well-known values of hospitality and friendliness.

“I’m glad that ang starting point natin, ang tingin sa Pilipino ay ‘yun na nga ‘chill’ at madaling kausap. That’s a big help pagka you’re trying to find consensus,” he said.

(I’m glad that our starting point is seeing Filipinos as ‘chill’ and easy to talk to. That’s a big help when you’re trying to find consensus.)

Marcos stressed that the Filipinos’ nature of being lighthearted and approachable continues to serve the country well, especially in international relations.

“I agree. Sa palagay ko naman totoo din naman na talagang ganoon ang Pinoy. Magaan ang ugali ng Pinoy talaga. And that is to our advantage,” he said.

(I agree. I also think it’s true that Filipinos are really like that — they have an easygoing nature. And that is to our advantage.)

“We will present always the best possible side so that we are met with the most possible successes,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)