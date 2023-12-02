Phivolcs upgrades Hinatuan quake from M6.9 to M7.4

THE strong earthquake that struck Surigao del Sur at 10:37 p.m. Saturday, December 2, 2023, was not a magnitude 6.9 as earlier reported, but a magnitude 7.4.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) updated its advisory, correcting the number of the magnitude and the depth of the tremor.

Phivolcs said the quake had a depth of 25 kilometers, not eight as earlier recorded.

It said the tremor’s epicenter was located at 30 kilometers northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

The City of Tandag in Surigao del Sur felt the quake at Intensity 7, while Bislig City in the same province felt it at Intensity 6.

Cagayan de Oro City, Nabunturan town in Davao de Oro and Davao City felt it at Intensity 5, while Intensity 4 was recorded in Duero and Garcia Hernandez in Bohol; Mandaue City in Cebu; Alang-alang, Baybay City, Burauen, Dulag, Hilongos, Jaro, Javier, Julita, La Paz, Macarthur, Mahaplag, Mayorga, Palo, Pastrana, Santa Fe, Tanauan, and Tolosa in Leyte; Tacloban City; Anahawan, Bontoc, Hinunangan, Hinundayan, Liloan, Limasawa, Malitbog, Padre Burgos, San Francisco, San Juan, Silago, and Sogod in Southern Leyte; Alabel, and Malungon in Sarangani; Tupi, South Cotabato; and Surigao City in Surigao del Norte.

Intensity 3 was recorded in Tagbilaran City, Bohol; Leyte, Leyte; Dapitan City in Zamboanga del Norte; Molave, Zamboanga del Sur; San Fernando, Bukidnon; Kidapawan City, Cotabato; Glan, Kiamba, Maasim, and Malapatan in Sarangani; Banga and Koronadal City in South Cotabato; General Santos City; President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat; Datu Odin Sinsuat, and Sultan Kudarat in Maguindanao; and Cotabato City.



The quake was felt at Intensity 2 in Argao, Cebu; Calubian, Leyte; Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte; Santo Niño, South Cotabato; and Esperanza and Kalamansig in Sultan Kudarat.



Intensity 1 was reported in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato.

Other areas that felt it in Instrumental Intensities are the following:



Intensity 5 — Hinunangan, Southern Leyte; Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental; Nabunturan, Davao de Oro; City of Cabadbaran, Agusan del Norte



Intensity 4 — Abuyog, Dulag, and Hilongos, Leyte; San Fernando, Bukidnon; City of Digos and Magsaysay, Davao del Sur; Davao City; Alabel and Malungon, Sarangani; Tupi, South Cotabato; Surigao City, Surigao del Norte; Tandag City, Surigao del Sur



Intensity 3 — Argao, Cebu; Quinapondan, Eastern Samar; Carigara, Javier, Kananga, and Leyte, Leyte; City of Catbalogan, Samar; San Juan, Southern Leyte; Kadingilan, Kalilangan, Libona, City of Malaybalay, and Maramag, Bukidnon; Balingasag, and Magsaysay, Misamis Oriental; Cagayan de Oro City; Matanao, Davao del Sur; Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; Banisilan, City of Kidapawan, Magpet, and President Roxas, Cotabato; Glan, Kiamba, and Maitum, Sarangani; Polomolok, and Tampakan, South Cotabato; and General Santos City



Intensity 2 — Tagbilaran City and Talibon, Bohol; Danao City, and City of Talisay, Cebu; Can-Avid, Eastern Samar; Burauen, Calubian, Isabel, Palo, and Villaba, Leyte; Rosario, Northern Samar; Basey, and Villareal, Samar; Padre Burgos, Southern Leyte; City of Dapitan, Zamboanga del Norte; Molave, Zamboanga del Sur; Kapatagan, Lanao del Norte; Initao, Misamis Oriental; Alamada, Carmen, and Pikit, Cotabato; Maasim, Sarangani; Norala, Santo Niño, and Surallah, South Cotabato; Bagumbayan, Columbio, Esperanza, Isulan, Kalamansig, Lambayong, Lebak, and President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat; and Cotabato City



Intensity 1 — Virac, Catanduanes; Donsol, Sorsogon; Tapaz, Capiz; Asturias, and Liloan, Cebu; Sibulan, Negros Oriental; Naval, Biliran; Sogod, Southern Leyte; City of Dipolog, and Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte; Tubod, Lanao del Norte; and Lake Sebu, South Cotabato.

Phivolcs earlier warned of tsunami due to the earthquake. (LMY)