Phivolcs warns vs Kanlaon’s increased chances of eruptive activity

THE Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has warned against “increased chances of eruptive activity” of the Kanlaon Volcano.

In an advisory on Monday, July 15, 2024, the Phivolcs said it has recorded an increase in the inflation or swelling of the edifice of Kanlaon.

“Kanlaon has been undergoing slow but sustained inflation or swelling since 2022 based on continuous GPS and electronic tilt measurements, indicating a long-term pressurization within the volcano,” it said.

“Considering that volcanic earthquake activity and elevated volcanic SO emission persists, the latest changes in ground deformation parameters could further indicate that magmatic intrusion beneath the edifice may be taking place, warning of increased chances of eruptive activity taking place,” it added.

Kanlaon remains under Alert Level 2 following its eruption on June 3.

This means there is current unrest driven by shallow magmatic processes that “could eventually lead to explosive eruption or even hazardous magmatic eruption at the summit crater.”

The agency reminded the public to be vigilant and avoid the four-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone of the volcano.

It also advised aircrafts to avoid flying close to the volcano as ash ballistic fragments from sudden eruption can be hazardous. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)