PH’s active mpox cases now at 14

THE Philippines’ active mpox cases (formerly known as Monkeypox) have increased to 14, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said Monday, September 9, 2024.

Herbosa said six more mpox cases have been recorded in the country over the past week. He said all the active cases are currently under home quarantine.

This has brought the country’s total mpox cases to 23 since 2022. The areas with recorded cases were in Metro Manila, Calabarzon, and Cagayan Valley.

Despite the continuously increasing number of mpox cases in the country, Herbosa said they do not see the need to activate the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF).

“With all its learnings in Covid-19, [we] can handle this particular disease. So, kaya pa po. Let me be clear, again, there is no cause for alarm for mpox. Although if you look at the numbers, dumadami. Dumadami yan kasi nagi-increase kami ng testing. Pero none of them are hospitalized, none of them have serious, or namatay,” said Herbosa.

“And I explained to them, sabi ko itong sakit na ‘to, skin-to-skin, close contact, intimate contact. Hindi siya kakalat nang mabilis at madaling ma-control. Sabi ko bawal ang mandatory mask mandate, bawal ang border control, bawal ang lockdown,” he added.

Patients suffering from mpox had to undergo an incubation period that can last from three to 17 days.

Herbosa said that mpox-positive individuals should isolate themselves to avoid the spread of the virus.

He also raised the need for frequent handwashing. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)