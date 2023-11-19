PH's Michelle Dee in Top 10 of Miss Universe 2023

THE Philippines' Michelle Marquez Dee entered the Top 10 of the 72nd Miss Universe coronation in El Salvador on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

Dee, the daughter of Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez, continued her journey into the Top 10 after a stunning performance during the swimsuit competition.

Also in the Top 10 are Puerto Rico, Thailand, Peru, Colombia, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Venezuela, Australia and Spain.

The queen crowned as Miss Universe 2023 will succeed the Filipino-American reigning Miss Universe, R'Bonney Gabriel. (SunStar Philippines)