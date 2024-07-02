PH’s oldest political prisoner released

AFTER 11 years of imprisonment, Gerardo Dela Peña, who is said to be the country’s oldest political prisoner, has walked out free from the New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

Bureau of Corrections Director General Gregorio Catapang Jr. said Dela Peña, 85, was released on Sunday, June 30, 2024, in accordance with an order signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin based on his good conduct time allowance, as well as humanitarian consideration.

In a statement, Fidels Lim, spokesperson of Human Rights Group Kapatid, said Dela Peña was fetched by his son and they went straight back home in Camarines Sur.