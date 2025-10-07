Piggatan Bridge in Cagayan collapses

THE Piggatan Bridge in Alcala, Cagayan collapsed on Monday, October 6, 2025.

In a statement, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said based on preliminary findings, three trucks, each with an estimated weight of 50 tons, passed by the bridge all at the same time and seemed to have caused the collapse of the structure, which only has 18-ton capacity.

It said DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon has immediately dispatched a team to conduct damage assessment on the bridge.

“The department shall provide a recommendation based on the results of the assessment,” the agency said.

“In the meantime, we urge the public to avoid the area and use official alternate routes via Jct. Gattaran – Cumao – Capissayan – Sta. Margarita Bolos Point Road to Baybayog – Baggao – Sta. Margarita Road (and vice versa),” it added.

The drivers of the trucks are currently under the custody of the local police. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)