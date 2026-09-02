Pilandok decelerates, habagat continues to affect Luzon, Visayas

MANILA – Tropical Storm Pilandok (international name Krovanh) slightly decelerated as it moved over the Philippine Sea, the weather bureau said Wednesday.

Pilandok was located 1,205 km. east northeast of extreme northern Luzon as of 4 a.m. It is moving east northeastward at 10 km per hour, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

The cyclone packs maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gusts of up to 80 kph.

No wind signal is hoisted on any part of the country.

However, the southwest monsoon will continue causing strong to gale-force gusts across most of Luzon and Visayas, Zamboanga del Norte, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Dinagat Islands, Davao Occidental, and Davao Oriental.

Gale warning is in effect over the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon.

PAGASA also forecast the southwest monsoon to bring heavy rainfall across Batanes.

Meanwhile, Pilandok will remain far from landmass, and is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility early Thursday, PAGASA said. (PNA)