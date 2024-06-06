‘Pilipino ako,’ Guo maintains

(Some say Lin Wen Yi is my real mother. She is involved in our family companies, but Amelia Leal is my mother in all documents.)

"Hindi totoo ang paratang na si Amelia Leal ay isang non-existing person. Si Lin Wen Yi ay kinakasama at isang business partner ng aking ama. Hindi siya ang aking Ina," she added.

(The allegation that Amelia Leal is a non-existent person is not true. Lin Wen Yi is my father's live-in and business partner. She is not my Mother.)

Earlier, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian said he strongly believes that Guo’s mother is Lin, which makes her a full-blooded Chinese national.

He said he received information that Guo, in her younger days in their community in Valenzuela, Gatchalian’s hometown, introduced a certain Lin as her mother.

He said based on the records of the family businesses of Guo, Lin was included as incorporators along with his father Guo Jian Zhong and four siblings, in seven out of their 14 companies.

Hontiveros also showed documents supporting Gatchalian’s “theory.”

Guo is currently in hot water following the discovery of a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operation (Pogo) near the Bamban municipal hall.

The Pogo hub, the Zun Yuan Technology Incorporated (ZYTI), was raided by the police in March after one of its employees escaped and sought help from the authorities after they were “illegally held” inside the facility.

The firm was also allegedly involved in various illegal activities, such as human trafficking, surveillance activities and hacking of government websites.

It was later found that Guo assisted the company in obtaining business permits during the administration of her predecessors.

She also admitted that she owned half of the land being leased by ZYTI but she already divested even before she won as the town’s mayor. She denied links with Pogo.

Hontiveros, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality that probes the POGO raid, is digging on Guo’s identity over the possibility that she is a Chinese spy.

In one of the hearings, the lawmaker presented documents from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) stating that Leal, who is listed as Guo’s mother in her birth certificate, is non-existing.

Leal, who is allegedly a Filipina, is also listed as the mother of Guo’s three other siblings.

In the birth certificate of Guo and her three siblings, they have the same father and mother except that their declared date of marriage varies.

However, the PSA said Guo’s parents also do not have any record of marriage.

Guo earlier said she is her father’s love child with their helper who left her when she was still a child.

She said she is also willing to undergo a DNA test to prove her nationality and relationship to her mother, Leal, in case she would surface.

“Hindi po ako protector ng Pogo. Wala po akong kinalaman sa murder, prostitution, human trafficking, love scam, money laundering at iba pang cybercrimes. Hindi po ako nagnakaw,” she said in her letter.

(I am not a protector of Pogo. I have nothing to do with murder, prostitution, human trafficking, love scams, money laundering and other cybercrimes. I didn't steal.)

“Ang nais ko lang po sana ay ako ay inyong pakinggan bago husgahan. Mahalin bago nyo biguin. Pilipino ako. Inihalal din katulad po ninyo. May dangal at pagkatao,” she added.

(All I want is for you to listen to me before judging. Love me before you disappoint me. I'm Filipino. Elected just like you. A person who has dignity and character.)

On Monday, Guo, along with two other Bamban local officials, were ordered suspended by the Office of the Ombudsman for 60 days over charges of grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, gross neglect of duty and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service filed against them by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).