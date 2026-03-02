Pinay caregiver killed amid conflict in the Middle East

A FILIPINA caregiver was killed amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said on Sunday, March 1, 2026.

In a video message, Marcos confirmed the death of Mary Anne Velazquez De Vera of Pangasinan, who was struck by shrapnel while transporting her patient to a bomb shelter in Israel.

“Ikinalulungkot ko na mayroon po tayong natanggap na report na mayroon na pong casualty na Pilipino dito po sa giyera na nangyayari sa Middle East. Na-report po sa atin ay namatay po ang isang Mary Anne Velazquez De Vera na taga-Pangasinan,” the President said.



(It is with deep regret that we have received a report that there has been a Filipino casualty in the war currently happening in the Middle East. We were informed that Mary Anne Velazquez De Vera from Pangasinan has died.)

“Siya po ay isang caregiver sa Israel na tinutulungan ang kanyang alaga para dalhin sa bomb shelter, ngunit hindi na po nakaabot sa bomb shelter at inabutan na sila bago sila nakarating. Siya ay namatay dahil tinamaan ng shrapnel ng mga bumagsak na bomba,” Marcos added.



(She was a caregiver in Israel who was helping bring her patient to a bomb shelter, but they were not able to reach it before they were caught in the attack. She died after being hit by shrapnel from falling bombs.)

Marcos said De Vera’s husband is also an overseas Filipino worker in Israel.

He assured that the government will extend all necessary assistance, including financial aid and other support, to the bereaved family.

Marcos said Filipinos in the Middle East have been evacuated to safe locations, with many taking shelter in designated bomb shelters, as the Philippine government continues to receive and monitor situation reports from the region.

The President assured the public that Philippine authorities are on heightened alert as they closely monitor the situation.

“Patuloy po ang ating pag-monitor sa kalagayan ng ating mga kababayan na nasa gitna nitong giyera na patuloy pa rin sa Middle East. Asahan po ninyo na kapag mayroon tayong maire-report ay ire-report ko po sa inyo kaagad,” Marcos said.



(We continue to monitor the condition of our fellow Filipinos who are in the midst of the ongoing war in the Middle East. Rest assured that if we have anything to report, I will inform you immediately.)

Fighting has intensified between the United States and Israel against Iran, raising tensions across the Middle East.

Over the weekend, the US and Israel carried out coordinated air and missile strikes on Iranian targets, including sites in the capital, Tehran, aimed at weakening the country’s military and security infrastructure.

Reports indicated that several high-ranking Iranian officials were killed in the attacks, including Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In response, Iran launched missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and US military bases in parts of the Gulf region. Israel declared a state of emergency as explosions and casualties were reported on both sides. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)