Pinoy crew members still hantavirus-free

NONE of the 38 Filipino crew members of the cruise ship, M/V Hondius, have been afflicted by the hantavirus so far, but they are now set to undergo quarantine in the Netherlands.

In an online press briefing on late Sunday night, May 10, 2026, Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said all 38 crew members remain free from the hantavirus as of their arrival in Canary Islands.

"As of now, they are all negative (from the virus). We'll just watch them for 42 days in the Netherlands. If they do not exhibit any symptoms, they are home free," said Herbosa.

During the same media briefing, Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac reported that the 38 crew members of the M/V Hondius will undergo quarantine in the Netherlands for 42 days.

"There in the Netherlands, they (Filipino crew members) will commence with their quarantine. The quarantine period will run up to about six weeks," said Cacdac.

Herbosa said having to undergo quarantine on the part of the seafarers does not mean that they carry the virus.

He also said the 42 days cover the usual incubation period for the hantavirus.

"When they are quarantined, they were just exposed. But if they do not exhibit any symptoms, that means they will be determined to be disease-free and the risk of having the virus is very low. It usually means they can go home," said Herbosa.

According to Cacdac, of the 38 crew members, the 24, who work as stewards in the cruise ship, will be disembarked from the Canary Islands and immediately be flown to the Netherlands.

As for the remaining 14 Filipino seafarers, who are employed as deck and engine crew members, the DMW said they will set sail for the Netherlands before undergoing quarantine.

"What happens after the six-week quarantine period in the Netherlands? All 38 Filipino crew members will ultimately fly home to the Philippines," said Cacdac.

Earlier, a hantavirus outbreak has been detected on board the Dutch cruise ship, M/V Hondius.

There were a total of 149 people on board, including 38 Filipino crew members of the cruise ship. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)