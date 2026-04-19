Pinoy midwives decry 'not enough' wages

THE Philippine League of Government and Private Midwives, Inc. (PLGPMI) lamented low salaries for midwives despite their role as the most visible healthcare workforce in communities.

In a statement after the 27th PLGPMI National General Assembly last week, PLGPMI President Emeritus Cecille Santos said monthly salaries for midwives range from Salary Grade 9 to Salary Grade 11, or approximately P21,129 to P27,000.

"These amounts are not enough to sustain the needs of a family of five," Santos said.

Research from the IBON Foundation shows the average daily living cost for a family of five is around P1,200 or approximately P36,000 per month.

Santos said midwives must have Salary Grade 13 or approximately P31,320 as the standard entry-level compensation.

Aside from low wages, Santos said the country faces a shortage of midwives. Santos said there is a shortage of individuals mandated to deal with pregnancy, childbirth, and newborn care.

"The ideal catchment population for midwives is 1:5,000. However, in the National Capital Region alone, for example, a midwife handles a catchment population of up to 11,104," Santos said.

Based on 2024 data from the Field Health Services Information System (FHSIS) of the Department of Health (DOH), 16,058 midwives work for different local government units.

The DOH employs 5,541 midwives deployed across the country.

PLGPMI said these reasons support amending Republic Act (RA) 7392, known as the Philippine Midwifery Act of 1992.

"The proposed amendments aim to align midwifery practice with current public health challenges, technological advancements, and international competencies," PLGPMI said.

"PLGPMI believes that these reforms are crucial in addressing persistent gaps in maternal healthcare, particularly in underserved and rural communities, where midwives often serve as primary healthcare providers," PLGPMI said. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)