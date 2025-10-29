Pinoy priest in Chicago facing sexual misconduct allegations

A FILIPINO priest based in Chicago is currently facing allegations of grooming and sexual misconduct, Chicago Archbishop Cardinal Blase Joseph Cupich said.

In a letter sent to the Little Flower Parish in Waukegan, Illinois, Cupich said that Father Xamie Reyes is facing allegations the former deemed as "very serious."

"The Archdiocese has received allegations against Father Reyes of grooming and sexual misconduct," said Cupich.

"The allegations do not involve children and youth, but they do involve seminarians. This is a very serious matter," he added.

The Cardinal said Reyes is temporarily being relieved from his pastoral duties.

"Father Reyes will live away from the parish pending the outcome of an investigation into these charges," said Cupich.

In the meantime, he said he has appointed Reverend Ismael Garcia, who is the current associate pastor, as administrator of Little Flower Parish effective immediately.

"Father Garcia knows the needs of your parish well and will ensure that you continue to receive pastoral care," said Cupich. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)