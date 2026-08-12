Pinoy seafarer killed in Ukraine port attack back home

THE remains of the Filipino seafarer killed during a drone attack in the Port of Chornomorsk in Ukraine was safely repatriated on late Tuesday, August 11, 2026, nearly a month since the incident.

In a statement, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) said the remains of the crew member of the MV Arosa arrived on board Turkish Airlines Flight TK084.

"Jhopet's remains arrived in the country from Moldova on the night of August 11," said the Owwa.

"Jhopet was among the Filipino crew members of the MV Arosa affected by a drone attack while the ship was docked at the Port of Chornomorsk in Odesa, Ukraine, on July 13," it added.

His remains have since been transported and turned over to his family in Sto. Tomas, Batangas.

With Jhopet being an active Owwa member, the agency said his family will receive the accidental death benefit of P200,000 and the burial benefit of P20,000.

Under the Education and Livelihood Assistance Program (ELAP), the family was also granted P15,000 in livelihood assistance, along with educational support for one of his children to help ensure the continuation of their studies.

"When an OFW passes away, Owwa’s duty does not end with the repatriation of their remains. The agency’s care and support continue for the children and family left behind - from the time of mourning through their gradual recovery and moving forward," said Owwa. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)