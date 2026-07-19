Pinoy seafarer still stranded in India

ONE Filipino crew member of the ill-fated M/V MSC Elsa 3, which capsized in the Indian waters more than one year ago, has yet to return home.

In a statement, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said all but one of the 20 Filipino crew members of the Liberian-flagged container vessel have already been repatriated.

"The Department continues to coordinate with the licensed manning agency and the Philippine Embassy in New Delhi to facilitate the safe return of the one remaining Filipino crew member in India," said the DMW.

Last May 2025, the M/V MSC Elsa 3 capsized off the coast of Kochi, Kerala, India.

All 20 Filipino crew members on board were safely rescued with no reported injuries or casualties.

Of the total, 17 crew members have already been allowed to return to the Philippines in four separate batches between August 2025 and February 2026.

Two other crew members arrived safely in Manila on Saturday night, July 18, 2026, via Qatar Airways Flight QR928 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport - Terminal 3.

The two newly repatriated Filipino seafarers were immediately provided with financial assistance and subsequently endorsed to their licensed manning agency, MSC Shipping Manning Services, Inc., for further assistance. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)