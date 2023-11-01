Pinoys flock to cemeteries amid Undas observance

FILIPINOS flocked to cemeteries across the country to visit their departed loved ones amid the observance of the annual All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days.
People lined up at the entrance of the Manila North Cemetery and Manila South Cemetery as early as 4 a.m. Wednesday, November 1, 2023, an hour before the opening of the gates.
The two cemeteries were among the major cemeteries in Metro Manila.
Those entering the cemeteries undergo strict inspection as several things were prohibited inside, especially firearms, pointed and sharp objects, flammable materials, alcoholic beverages, gambling cards and speakers, among others.
Pets were also not allowed inside these cemeteries.
Vehicles were also prohibited from entering the cemeteries except for the e-bikes of senior citizens and persons with disabilities.
The crowd is expected to swell to 500,000 at the Manila North Cemetery and 300,000 at the Manila South Cemetery.
The Philippine National Police (PNP) remains on full alert to ensure the conduct of security operations during Undas.
During the conduct of inspection of security deployment at the Manila North cemetery, PNP Chief General Benjamin Acorda said over 27,000 police personnel were deployed in cemeteries and other places of convergence across the country for the maintenance of peace and order during Undas.
“So far, in relation to Undas, wala tayong natatanggap po (na reports na may kaguluhan),” he said.
He reminded the public to be vigilant especially against common crimes during Undas, especially theft.
Acorda said the PNP will downgrade its alert status after November 2 in order to give way for their personnel to rest, noting that they have been in full alert, which prohibits policemen to absent or be on leave, since before the election on Monday, October 30. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)