Pinoys told not to purchase salmonella-hit dietary supplement in US

THE Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned the public on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, against the purchase and use of a dietary supplement from the United States (US) that has been detected to have Salmonella.

In its Advisory 2026-0405, the FDA noted that the Rosabella Moringa Dietary Supplement is subject to a recall order in the US.

"Consumers are strongly advised not to purchase or use any Rosabella Moringa Dietary Supplement products that are subject of the ongoing US recall," it said.

"For the complete list of recalled items, the public may refer to the US‑FDA," added the FDA.

Similarly, the health regulatory body said it is currently checking on the presence of the said product in the local market.

The FDA said it wants to determine if the Rosabella Moringa Dietary Supplement is present in the country.

"In the Philippines, FDA verified that Rosabella Moringa Dietary Supplement is not a registered processed food product. Consequently, it is not authorized for importation, distribution, or sale within the country," said the FDA.

"The agency continues to conduct surveillance and collaborate with relevant authorities to prevent any unauthorized entry of this product," it added,

The advisory was issued after the US-FDA issued a recall order of the Rosabella Moringa Dietary Supplement, which was linked to an outbreak of Salmonella Newport Infections across different US states.

Based on epidemiological information, a total of seven people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from seven states in the US with the strain associated found to be resistant to all first-line and alternative antibiotics.

Salmonella is a bacterium that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, particularly in young children, the elderly, frail individuals, and persons with weakened immune systems.

Individuals infected with Salmonella commonly experience an acute onset of fever, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, and sometimes vomiting. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)