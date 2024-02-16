Pirma shrugs off intro of Comelec withdrawal form

THE People’s Initiative for Reform, Modernization, and Action (Pirma) brushed aside on Friday, February 16, 2024, the introduction of the withdrawal form for signatures in the signature sheets for the People’s Initiative (PI) by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

In a phone interview, Pirma lead convenor Noel Oñate said they are not affected by the introduction of the withdrawal form, which would allow signatories to take back their signatures from the PI.

"We know about the Comelec release of the 'Withdrawal of Signature Forms'. That does not affect us much," said Oñate.

He said this is because they have gathered more than enough signatures for the PI.

Oñate said their campaign has already gathered signatures from 19 percent of the total registered voters.

"Even if there is a withdrawal of 1 out of 10 (signatories), we still have about 17 percent, way above the 12 percent requirement. We have enough buffer," he said.

Oñate said they are also not worried since their signature gathering campaign is continuous.

This, he said, is despite the indefinite suspension of the Comelec of all its PI-related processes.

"We are still gathering signatures," said Oñate.

On Thursday, February 15, the Comelec introduced the "Withdrawal Form of Signature in Signature Sheets/Petition for People’s Initiative" for signatories who are looking to withdraw their signatures from the signature sheets submitted to local poll offices. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)