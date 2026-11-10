Piston to hold strike upon Trump’s arrival in PH

TRANSPORT group Piston will hold a one-day strike during the opening of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) 2026 Summit in Metro Manila on November 16.

In a press conference, Piston President Mody Floranda said their protest action is to denounce the arrival of United States President Donald Trump in the country.

“Ang sagot ng mga driver sa darating na araw ng pagkababa ni Trump dito sa ating bansa, sasagasaan siya ng jeep sa pamamagitan ng welga laban sa pagpasok ni Trump dito sa ating bansa,” said Floranda.

(On the day Trump arrives in our country, the drivers’ response will be to run him over with their jeepneys through a strike opposing his entry into the Philippines.)

“Hindi dapat pumasok ang isang berdugong Presidente, mamamatay tao at magnanakaw na nagsasamantala hindi lamang sa Pilipinas kundi sa iba’t ibang mga bansa,” he added.

(An executioner of a president, a murderer, and a thief who exploits not only the Philippines but also other countries should not be allowed to enter the country.)

On Monday, November 9, around 60 members of Gabriela Party-list staged a protest in Manila, expressing opposition to Trump’s upcoming participation in the 49th Asean Summit from November 16 to 18.

They also denounced the planned construction of the Pax Silica Hub in the Philippines and called for the termination of the Philippines-United States Visiting Forces Agreement.

University of the Philippines Manila students are also scheduled to walk out of their classrooms on Friday, November 13, in protest against Trump’s arrival and the US-led Pax Silica initiative. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)