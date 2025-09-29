Plains & Prints celebrates 30 years with exciting collaboration with top designers

PLAINS & Prints celebrates 30 years of redefining everyday elegance with its most exciting designer collaboration yet: a limited-edition capsule collection co-created by Vania Romoff and Mark Bumgarner.

Launched on September 15 at a party at Ayala Museum, the 10-piece collection merges Romoff’s romantic, feminine sensibility with Bumgarner’s sharp, tailored refinement—resulting in versatile pieces that balance sophistication and wearability.

“The collection was meant to be fun and easy -- something you can wear and rewear with joy,” says Romoff.

“I wanted customers to feel empowered and included, with a sense of effortless style,” adds Bumgarner.