Plains & Prints celebrates 30 years with exciting collaboration with top designers

PLAINS & Prints celebrates 30 years of redefining everyday elegance with its most exciting designer collaboration yet: a limited-edition capsule collection co-created by Vania Romoff and Mark Bumgarner.
Launched on September 15 at a party at Ayala Museum, the 10-piece collection merges Romoff’s romantic, feminine sensibility with Bumgarner’s sharp, tailored refinement—resulting in versatile pieces that balance sophistication and wearability.
“The collection was meant to be fun and easy -- something you can wear and rewear with joy,” says Romoff.
“I wanted customers to feel empowered and included, with a sense of effortless style,” adds Bumgarner.
According to Plains & Prints CEO Roxanne Farillas, the collaboration embodies the brand’s 30-year commitment to reinvention: “This collection is made for every expression of femininity and versatility. You can dress it up or down, and it will always feel new.”
The collection is spearheaded by the beautiful Anne Curtis who is the poster girl for the collection. More celebrities, fashionphiles went to the Ayala Museum to witness firsthand the wonderful creations of Bumgarner and Romoff.
The Plains & Prints 30th Anniversary Collection by Vania Romoff x Mark Bumgarner is now available in select Plains & Prints stores nationwide.
Follow me on X/Threads @madameheiding, YouTube @Miss Heidi Ng, and Instagram @madameheiding.