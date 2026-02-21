Plan to seek presidency won't affect VP Sara's cases – DOJ

MANILA – The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday said the complaints filed against Vice President Sara Duterte have been resolved and are now under review.

The complaints were in connection with Duterte's remarks about allegedly hiring an assassin to kill President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and others in the event of her death.

"That's under review meaning there is already resolution but it is pending review by the (prosecution) division head," DOJ spokesperson Polo Martinez said in a press briefing.

He added Duterte's recent announcement that she will seek the presidency in 2028 "will not affect the assessment by the prosecutors of the pending case against her."

Martinez attributed the delay in the disposition to the "complexity" of the case involved.

Duterte, daughter of former president Rodrigo Duterte, is facing inciting to sedition and grave threats complaints following her online press briefing in 2024 where she said she had instructed an unnamed person to kill Marcos, First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, and former Speaker Martin Romualdez if an alleged plot against her succeeds.

Duterte has said her statements were taken out of context. (PNA)