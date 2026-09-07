Plunder charges lodged vs Romualdez

THE Office of the Ombudsman filed on Monday, September 7, 2026, a P7.4-billion plunder case against former House Speaker and Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez, fugitive former Ako Bicol party-list Representative Zaldy Co and two others.

In a press conference, Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla said the charges stemmed from a web of alleged illegal activities, including those involving flood control projects allegedly led by Romualdez and Co to amass public funds.

The two other respondents were Joselyn Tragua Serenio, Romualdez’s personal assistant, and Felicito Cristobal Guevarra, president of Samchan Foreign Exchange Corporation.

“Kasama si Zaldy Co, isang nagtatrabaho sa kanyang bahay na malaki ang papel at isang money changer na gumawa ng paraan para mailabas ang mga pera mula sa Pilipinas, papunta sa ibang lugar o kaya't papunta sa mga binayarang mga bahay na binili ni former Speaker Romualdez sa pangalan ng iba't ibang mga kumpanya,” he said.

(With Zaldy Co, a key aide who worked at his residence and played a major role, and a money changer who facilitated the transfer of funds out of the Philippines, either to other destinations or to houses purchased by former Speaker Romualdez under the names of various companies.)

“Ang amount involved dito ay 7.4 billion pesos at ito ay nahati-hati sa iba't iba mga transaksyon kung saan mo makikita ginamit ang pera. Pero ang tingin namin kasi, itong pinag-aaral namin ‘yung mga pangyayari, maraming pera dito, so saan pinanggalingan? Pero, ill-gotten pa rin yan. Kasi violation of the office somewhat ‘yung pagkakataong kumita ng pera kahit bawal, ginawa,” he added.

Remulla said the Ombudsman investigation remained firm despite what he described as a “desperate attempt” to cover up the alleged scheme following the recantation of several witnesses, particularly an alleged former security personnel of Co who claimed to have personally delivered millions of pesos in cash to Romualdez.

“Hindi humina ang kaso. Kasi sa dami ng perang na kulimbat, wala nang paglagyan, ibinili na nang ibinili ng iba't ibang mga bahay na hindi naman kailangan. Pero binili pa rin ng bahay. Meron pa nga dinonate sa Harvard. Meron pa nga dinonate sa Harvard ilang milyon dolyar. Yan ang sinasabi natin. Talagang hindi na maitago, nagpupumutok na kumbaga sa bulsa, hindi na kasya sa bulsa, lawit na ang nakikitang pera,” he said.

The Ombudsman said it is also preparing bribery, money laundering and “more plunder” cases against Romualdez involving more than P50 billion. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)