Plunder, graft cases filed vs Duterte, Bong Go

FORMER senator Antonio Trillanes IV went to the Department of Justice on Friday morning, July 5, 2024, to file a plunder case against former President Rodrigo Duterte and Senator Bong Go.

Trillanes alleged that Duterte and Go were behind the "anomalous" awarding of 184 government projects amounting to P6.6 billion to the companies owned by the father and brother of Senator Go from 2007 to 2018. The awarding, he said, happened despite lack of the required contractors’ license to undertake large-scale projects.

"All the elements of plunder are clearly present in this case. Mr. Bong Go, in conspiracy with Mr. Duterte, used his position, authority and influence to corner billions worth of government projects in favor of his father and brother, thus unduly enriching himself and the members of his immediate family. The evidence presented in the complaint is compelling and warrants a plunder charge,” Trillanes said.

Aside from plunder, Duterte and Go will also face graft cases for allegedly violating Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, and Republic Act 6713, or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

Duterte and Go have yet to release their statements on the matter. (Jover Vencio, UP Tacloban intern)