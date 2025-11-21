Plunder, graft charges recommended vs Romualdez, Co

THE Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Friday, November 21, 2025, recommended to the Office of the Ombudsman the filing of charges against former House Speaker and Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez and former Ako Bicol party-list Representative Zaldy Co over their alleged involvement in anomalous flood control projects.

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon, ICI chairperson Andres Reyes, and member and former Public Works Secretary Rogelio “Babes” Singson turned over to the Office of the Ombudsman boxes of evidence for the filing of plunder, graft, and bribery charges against Romualdez and Co in relation to around P100 billion worth of government contracts.

Dizon said the infrastructure contracts were awarded to Sunwest Corporation and Hi-Tone Construction & Development Corp., construction firms linked to Co.

Hi-Tone Construction & Development Corp. and Sunwest Corporation were among the top 15 construction firms that bagged 20 percent, or around P100 billion, worth of flood control projects from 2022 to 2025.

Dizon said the recommendation is also backed by the testimony of retired Marine Orly Guteza before the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, who said that as a former security aide of Co, one of their duties was to deliver millions in cash contained in several suitcases to the residence of Romualdez.

“Hindi namin sasabihing recommended kung wala kaming nakikitang basehan,” he said.

Dizon said the video statement of Co against Romualdez, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., and several others was not yet included in the recommendation since it was not a sworn testimony.

Co earlier tagged Marcos in the P100 billion insertion in the national budget.

He also claimed to have delivered P56 billion to Marcos and Romualdez.

Dizon urged Co to come home and swear to his claims.

Romualdez and Marcos earlier denied Co’s allegations.

On Tuesday, the Office of the Ombudsman filed malversation through falsification and two counts of graft against Co, several officials of the DPWH-Mimaropa, and the board of directors of Sunwest Corporation before the Sandiganbayan over alleged irregularities in the implementation of a P289-million road dike project in Oriental Mindoro. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)