Plunder, graft complaints filed vs Duterte, Bong Go

FORMER senator Antonio Trillanes IV filed on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, plunder and graft complaints against former President Rodrigo Duterte and his long-time aide, now Senator Christopher “Bong” Go.

Trillanes filed the complaints against Duterte, Go, and the senator’s father and brother, the owners of CLTG Builders and Alfrego Builders, respectively, before the Office of the Ombudsman.

In his complaints, Trillanes, who is among the staunch critics of the former administration, accused Duterte, Go and his relatives of funneling billions worth of public funds to infrastructure projects, which were awarded to the said construction firms.

He said from 2016 up to the present, the CLTG Builders and Alfrego Builders cornered over 200 government infrastructure projects, mostly in Davao region, valued at approximately P6.95 billion.

Trillanes claimed that over P816 million of these contracts were secured through a joint venture between CLTG Builders and St. Gerrard Construction, a company owned by the embattled Discaya couple who were implicated in the anomalous flood control projects.

Trillanes also noted that the two firms secured billions worth of government contracts from 2008 when Duterte was still serving as Davao City mayor.

In an interview with reporters, Trillanes reiterated the close ties between Duterte and Go.

“Ang main plunderer rito ay si Bong Go kasi siya ang central figure dun sa tatay at kapatid, tapos 'yung kanyang relationship with Duterte enabled this. Ang pumipirma, ang naga-appprove ay itong si Duterte pero nasa likod niya itong si Bong Go,” he said.

(The main plunderer here is Bong Go because he is the central figure between the father and the brother, and his relationship with Duterte enabled this. Duterte was the one signing and approving things, but behind him was Bong Go.)

“Ito ay bawal at covered ito sa plunder law. Alam naman natin na magkadugtong ang bituka ni Bong Go at Duterte kaya hindi niya pwedeng ipagkaila na hindi naimpluwensyahan ito para makuha ang kontrata ng mga kamag-anak ni Senator Go. Bawal ito. Hindi pwedeng bigyan ng kontrata 'yung tatay at kapatid mo. Ang nakalagay sa ating batas, up to fourth degree of consanguinity and affinity, pero ito first degree ito, tatay ito at kapatid. At hindi niya pwedeng sabihin na hindi niya mapipili ang kamag-anak niya kasi hindi ito basta-basta kamag-anak. Kapatid at tatay ito,” Trillanes added.

(This is prohibited and covered under the plunder law. We all know that Bong Go and Duterte are very close, so he cannot deny that this was influenced to secure the contracts for Senator Go’s relatives. This is not allowed. You cannot award a contract to your father and brother. The law states that it’s prohibited up to the fourth degree of consanguinity and affinity — and this is first degree; we’re talking about his father and brother. He also cannot claim that he had no choice in the matter because these are not just distant relatives — they’re his immediate family.)

In response to the complaints, Go urged Trillanes not to deviate to the real issue in the flood control anomalies.

He reiterated that if there is indeed evidence that will link his family to irregularities in government projects, he will personally file charges against them.

“Ang issue dito, ang flood control. Ang issue po dito, anomalous projects. Ang issue po dito, ghost projects. Panagutin ninyo po ang dapat panagutin. Kilala ni Trillanes ‘yan. Kilala niya kung sino ang mga contractors na ‘yan. Kilala niya kung sino ang mga dapat managot dito sa isyung ito,” Go said.

(The issue here is flood control. The issue here is anomalous projects. The issue here is ghost projects. Hold accountable those who should be held accountable. Trillanes knows them — he knows who those contractors are and who should answer for this issue.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)