Plunder, malversation raps filed vs Recto, several others

HEALTH advocate Dr. Tony Leachon filed on Monday, May 25, 2026, plunder and malversation complaints against former Finance secretary now Executive Secretary Ralph Recto and several other government and Cabinet officials.

The complaints stemmed from the diversion of P60 billion excess PhilHealth funds and P107 billion of Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) funds to the National Treasury.

Leachon filed the plunder and technical malversation complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman, citing the ruling of the Supreme Court (SC) declaring as void a special provision under the 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA) concerning the funds.

The Special Provision 1(d), Chapter XLIII of the 2024 GAA authorized the return of the fund balance or the excess reserve funds of government-owned or controlled corporations (GOCCs) to the National Treasury to fund unprogrammed appropriations under the 2024 GAA, as well as the Department of Finance (DOF) Circular 003-2024, which directs the transfer of P89.9 billion to the National Treasury, representing the fund balance or excess reserve funds of the PhilHealth.

The SC said the transfer was implemented with grave abuse of discretion amounting to lack or excess of jurisdiction.

Of the P89.9 billion PhilHealth funds, P60 billion was successfully transferred back to the National Treasury.

In an order December 2025, the SC ordered the return of P60 billion to PhilHealth and permanently prohibited the transfer of the remaining P29.9 billion fund balance.

“These P60 billion (PhilHealth) funds, meant for indigent families and primary care, were stripped of their rightful purpose, betraying the people’s right to health. PhilHealth’s P356.6 billion deficit left hospitals unpaid, cancer and dialysis programs starved, and millions of Filipinos abandoned,” Leachon said in a statement.

“The so-called 'restoration' of P60B in the 2026 budget was a hollow gesture — too late for families already buried in debt, too late for patients who never received care. This is not merely a legal matter but a moral one. The P60 billion could have saved lives, kept hospitals afloat, and brought dignity to families in despair. Instead, it was stolen from the sick and the poor,” he added.

Leachon said the PDIC funds worth P107 billion further weakened depositor safeguards and eroded trust in financial institutions.

“Filing these charges is a duty to the Filipino people — to restore integrity, deter future abuses, and reclaim the promise of universal health care,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)