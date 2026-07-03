Plunder raps filed vs Marcoleta before Sandiganbayan

THE Office of the Ombudsman filed on Friday, July 3, 2026, a plunder case against Senator Rodante Marcoleta before the Sandiganbayan over alleged undeclared campaign donations totaling P75 million received during the 2025 election period.

The case stemmed from three separate cash donations that investigators said were received by Marcoleta from former Quezon City representative Mike Defensor, Aristotle Baluyut Viray, and Joseph Varias Espiritu.

According to the Ombudsman, the donations amounted to P30 million from Defensor, P25 million from Viray, and P20 million from Espiritu.

In a statement, the Ombudsman said the evidence gathered during its investigation left the office with no choice but to pursue criminal charges.

“This was not a decision made lightly or by choice. The evidence includes three cash donations totaling P75 million, undeclared in the senator's SALN (Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth) and campaign finance reports. This leaves our office no discretion to look away,” it said.

"These facts are not in dispute; the senator has publicly confirmed receiving the money, and they can be stipulated at the onset of trial. What remains is a question of law: whether these undisputed facts constitute plunder and bribery,” it added.

The Ombudsman added that it is duty-bound to enforce the law regardless of the position or popularity of those involved.

The statement also addressed Marcoleta's earlier reference to "utang na loob" in explaining the donations, while recognizing the concept as an important Filipino cultural value.

The Ombudsman maintained that it cannot justify undisclosed financial contributions received by a public official.

“We honor 'utang na loob' as one of our culture's most beautiful values. It is a debt of gratitude between family, friends, and neighbors. But it has no place in public office,” it said.

“A public servant owes no personal debt to any donor that supersedes what they owe the Filipino people. The moment gratitude is used to explain away P75 million in undisclosed money, it stops being 'utang na loob' and becomes exactly what our plunder and bribery laws were written to prevent,” it added.

The Ombudsman acknowledged the public attention generated by the investigation, including recent demonstrations by supporters of the senator, but emphasized that the criminal case should ultimately be decided in court.

"What we ask in return is what we ourselves commit to: let the facts and the law decide, not sentiment or fear. Senator Marcoleta retains the presumption of innocence and every right to defend himself before the Sandiganbayan,” it said.

"We did not choose this fight. But when the law leaves no room for silence, silence is not an option,” it added.

The filing comes days after the Iglesia ni Cristo concluded a three-day protest in two locations in Quezon City and Manila expressing support for Marcoleta, who is also a member of the religious group, amid reports that the Ombudsman was preparing criminal charges against him.

As of Friday, July 3, Marcoleta had yet to issue a statement in response to the filing of the plunder case before the Sandiganbayan.

He said in an earlier statement that the case is part of a coordinated effort to silence him, prevent further disclosures from the Senate's flood control investigation, and keep him from participating in the upcoming impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte.

Marcoleta argued that recent developments show what he described as a pattern of prosecuting individuals who seek to expose alleged corruption while failing to pursue those he believes are primarily responsible. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)