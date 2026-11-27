PROVIDING adult smokers with access to smoke-free alternatives, accurate information, and appropriate regulatory safeguards can help accelerate the reduction in cigarette smoking, according to Philip Morris International (PMI) President for East & Southeast Asia, Pacific and Global Travel Retail Vassilis Gkatzelis.

Speaking at Technovation Manila on November 10, 2026, Gkatzelis emphasized that regulatory frameworks recognizing differences among nicotine products, together with informed consumer choice and proper enforcement, can support a faster transition away from combustible cigarettes.

“What we have seen is that in countries where regulatory frameworks recognize that not all nicotine products are the same, we see a much faster transition to smoke-free alternatives,” Gkatzelis said. “When you have the combination of access, information, right regulation, and proper enforcement, we see that cigarette smoking declines faster.”

Gkatzelis made the remarks during a fireside chat moderated by lawyer and TV anchor Karen Jimeno, during which they discussed PMI’s smoke-free transformation, evolving consumer preferences, and the role of innovation in expanding access to smoke-free alternatives.

The discussion formed part of “TECHNOVATION: Smoke-Free by PMFTC,” organized by PMFTC Inc., PMI’s Philippine affiliate, at the Manila Marriott Hotel in Pasay City.

The summit, held in the Philippines for the first time, gathered policy experts, scientists, public health professionals, and industry leaders to examine tobacco harm reduction, product innovation, consumer education, and evidence-based approaches that can support adult smokers who would otherwise continue smoking.

In his welcome remarks, PMFTC President Zhenya Ivanov emphasized the importance of bringing PMI’s flagship summit to the Philippines and sharing the science and technology behind the company’s smoke-free transformation.

“We have held conversations about science and innovation in different parts of the world. But bringing Technovation to Manila is special to us because the Philippines has an important role to play in our company’s transformation toward a smoke-free future. We want to share not just where we’re headed as a company, but also the science, technology and thinking behind this journey,” Ivanov said.

Throughout the summit, speakers highlighted the importance of improving public understanding of nicotine and smoking-related harm.

PMI leaders stressed the continuing need to address misconceptions, while experts explained that although nicotine is addictive and not risk-free, combustion or the burning of tobacco produces many of the harmful chemicals associated with smoking-related diseases.

They also emphasized that science-based information can help adult smokers better understand the differences between combustible cigarettes and non-combustible alternatives, alongside the importance of appropriate regulation and safeguards.

PMI Vice President for Communications and Engagement Tommaso Di Giovanni discussed how innovation can help address complex challenges and deliver meaningful benefits to society.

“The true measure of innovation is the positive difference it can make in people’s lives, not how advanced a technology is. At its best, innovation gives us the power to tackle complex challenges and turn scientific progress into progress for society,” he said.

Di Giovanni noted that meaningful progress often begins with finding better solutions to existing challenges, even when new technologies initially face skepticism.

Scientific and public health perspectives were discussed by a panel featuring University of Louisville Professor Emeritus Brad Rodu, public health expert Dr. Sharifa Ezat Wan Puteh, psychiatrist Dr. Tomohiro Shirasaka, and urologist Dr. Rogelio Varela Jr.

Moderated by PMI Head of Scientific Engagement for East Asia and Australia Yvonne Khoo, the panel examined the role of scientific research, product innovation, and evidence-based regulation in helping reduce the harm caused by cigarette smoking.

Swedish trendspotter Magnus Lindkvist also discussed disruptive innovation and the impact of emerging technologies on industries and consumer behavior.

PMFTC Senior Director for Smoke-Free Products Vickna Tharmalingam showcased PMI’s multicategory smoke-free portfolio, including the induction-heated IQOS ILUMA i and ZYN nicotine pouches, highlighting the range of alternatives available to adult consumers.

The importance of consumer access and regulatory frameworks was further explored during the summit’s “Voices of Change” panel, which featured Martin Cullip of Taxpayers Protection Alliance’s Consumer Center, Rachmadin Ismail of Indonesian news outfit Tirto.id, and PMFTC Director for Regulatory and Scientific Affairs Atty. Marco Santiago.

Moderated by PMFTC Communications Director Atty. John Peter Ferdinand Echiverri, the discussion drew on international experiences to examine regulatory approaches, consumer access, and the role of tobacco harm reduction in supporting the transition away from cigarettes.

In her closing remarks, PMFTC Senior Director for Corporate Affairs Atty. Chita Herce emphasized that translating scientific innovation into meaningful progress requires collaboration among government, industry, and other stakeholders, supported by informed dialogue and evidence-based policies.

“Science can open new possibilities. But we turn innovation into progress only when we work together,” Herce said. “If today’s conversations have helped us better understand the science, consider new perspectives, or ask more informed questions, then I believe we’ve made a worthwhile start.”

PMI has invested more than USD 16 billion globally in smoke-free research and development since 2008. The company said 99 percent of its adjusted R&D expenditure is now directed toward its smoke-free business, supported by more than 1,600 specialized R&D positions.

As of the third quarter of 2026, smoke-free net revenues accounted for over 40 percent of PMI’s total net revenues. Smoke-free products are now available in 110 markets and used by more than 43 million adults worldwide. (PR)