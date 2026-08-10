PNP: 15 dead, 6 missing amid habagat

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has recorded 15 deaths and six missing persons due to extreme weather conditions brought by the southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat.

In a press conference on Monday, August 10, 2026, PNP Public Information Office chief Colonel Allen Rae Co said four fatalities were recorded in Baguio City, one in Batangas, while two deaths each were reported in Rodriguez, Rizal, and La Trinidad, Benguet, all due to landslides or rockslides.

He said three people also died from drowning in Alaminos, Pangasinan; Binangonan, Rizal; and Batangas City, while two others were electrocuted in La Union and Batangas.

Another male victim died after being struck by a fallen tree in Antipolo City, Rizal.

Co said five people were reported missing in the Cordillera region and one in the Calabarzon area.

He said 11,402 PNP personnel had been deployed to conduct search, rescue and retrieval operations amid the onslaught of habagat, while more than 2,000 others were deployed to maintain peace and order in evacuation centers and communities.

Co said 50 individuals were rescued amid heavy rains in Ilocos, Central Luzon, Calabarzon and the Cordillera region.

In a statement, PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said he had ordered units in areas affected by the southwest monsoon to remain on heightened alert and intensify preemptive evacuation efforts in flood- and landslide-prone communities.

Prior to this, the PNP activated its Subcommittee on Natural Disaster under the Directorate for Police Community Relations to monitor the situation through the PNP Command Center. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)