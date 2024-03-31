PNP: 29 dead due to drowning during Holy Week 2024

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has recorded 29 drowning-related deaths during the observance of Holy Week, PNP chief of the Public Information Office (PIO) Colonel Jean Fajardo said Sunday, March 31, 2024.

In a radio interview, Fajardo said a total of 34 drowning incidents were recorded in Calabarzon, Ilocos, Cagayan and Bicol as of 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Of the drowning-related fatalities, 10 were in Calabarzon, six each in regions 1 and 2 and five in Bicol.

Fajardo said three were also missing due to drowning while three were injured due to a near-drowning incident.

She said the missing persons were in Rosales, Pangasinan; Jones, Isabela and Tumauni, also in the province of Isabela.

“Ang isa sa naging consideration natin ng deployment ngayon dahil in recent years, ‘yung last year ay meron tayong naitala na 63 drowning incidents kaya yan yun naging consideration kaya ‘yung mga pulis natin dineploy natin sa mga recreational parks, resorts, beaches ay mga trained ito sa search and rescue,” said Fajardo.

“Meron tayong dalawang incidents na near drowning pero dahil sa maagap na presence ng ating mga pulis particularly diyan sa Ilocos Sur, apat na taon ‘yung muntik na malunod diyan, buti na lang ‘yung pulis natin nasagip ito at nakapag-perform sila ng CPR kaya naligtas nila ‘yung 4-year-old na bata kaya ito ay nasa magandang kundisyon,” she added.

Fajardo said the PNP also recorded 10 vehicular incidents, one theft, four acts of lasciviousness, four robbery, one fire incident and a case of frustrated homicide during the Holy Week.

“Naka-heightened alert tayo hanggang ngayon dahil inaasahan natin na ngayong araw ay magbabalikan naman mula sa kanya kanyang probinsya ‘yung ating mga kababayan na sinamantala ‘yung mahabang bakasyon, kaya ‘yung ating mga pulis ay nakadeploy sa ating major thoroughfares pati sa doon mga recreational areas at siyempre doon sa ating mga bus terminals, seaports and airports,” she said.

“Hanggang bukas ang ating heightened alert at depending on the prevailing situation ang mga regional directors ay puwede nilang iextend ‘yung heightened alert kung sa tingin nila ay kinakailangan nilang iextend,” she added. (TPM)