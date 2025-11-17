PNP acquires P1.672B brand new assets

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has acquired P1.672 billion worth of new assets that will boost the capability of police personnel.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla and PNP acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. led the blessing and unveiling of the newly procured mobility assets and equipment acquired under the Capability Enhancement Program (CEP) Fiscal Year (FY) 2020, FY 2023, FY 2025, and the Congress-Introduced Changes and Adjustments (CICA) FY 2024.

A total of 10,017 mission-essential assets were unveiled, including 383 units of 4x4 personnel carriers, 32 heavy motorcycles, 225 light transport vehicles, 406 light motorcycles, and 322 unmanned aerial vehicles or drones.

Also presented were 4,989 enhanced combat helmets (Level III), 505 multi-mode mobile devices, 3,000 units of 5.56mm Basic Assault Rifles (EMTAN), and 155 units of 5.56mm Light Machine Guns (MERTSAV).

These will be distributed to regional and national police units to strengthen mobility, communication, firepower, intelligence gathering, police visibility, and overall field readiness.

Nartatez expressed his gratitude to the National Government for continuously prioritizing the upgrading of police capability.

“We thank the government for allocating this significant investment to strengthen our operational readiness,” he said.

“This is a strong message of trust from the administration,” he added.

The top cop also assured the public that these improvements will translate to more dependable police service.

“With these new tools, our communities can rely on a police force that responds faster, performs better, and protects more effectively,” said Nartatez.

“Ito po ang Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas -- Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat at Nararamdaman,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)