PNP acting chief lauds peaceful conduct of anti-corruption protests

THE protest actions simultaneously held across the country on November 30 have been largely peaceful and orderly, Philippine National Police acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said Monday, December 1, 2025.

In a press conference in Camp Crame, Nartatez said the success of security operations during the demonstrations was a product of strong cooperation between rally organizers, participants, and law enforcers.

“It was very peaceful. I would like to thank each and every one, lalong-lalo na ang ating mga kapulisan na nandito to implement the well-planned or deliberate security operations that we have crafted and these security police operation was of course in coordination with the different law enforcement agencies, our responders, lalong-lalo na sa ating MMDA (Metropolitan Manila Development Authority), sa ating Coast Guard, sa ating LGUs (local government units),” he said.

Nartatez said no security threats were reported by police units nationwide during the November 30 rallies, noting that officers on the ground successfully kept order in all areas where demonstrations were held.

Based on consolidated field reports, at least 90,000 individuals participated in 119 protest actions nationwide.

The largest turnout of the crowd was recorded in the National Capital Region with over 16,000 participants, particularly along White Plains Avenue, the Edsa Shrine, Liwasang Bonifacio, San Sebastian, Luneta, and other key points.

The PNP deployed over 17,000 police personnel to secure the events.

Nartatez commended ground commanders and personnel for their hard work and sacrifices throughout the day.

“From their deployment as early as Saturday to the final clearing operations, our units carried out their duties with professionalism and restraint. Your conduct reflects the values expected of the Philippine National Police,” he said.

Nartatez said that while there were isolated attempts by a few individuals to disrupt the flow of the programs, all of them were immediately addressed by police quick response teams.

He said the November 30 activities demonstrated that peaceful assemblies and effective law enforcement can go hand in hand.

“When rights are exercised responsibly and public safety is upheld, we strengthen our democratic institutions,” the top cop said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)