PNP activates disaster response preparations as ‘Hagupit’ nears PH

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has activated disaster response preparations as Tropical Storm “Hagupit” moved closer to the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

In a statement Friday, May 8, 2026, PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said he ordered police offices and operational units to finalize deployment plans and closely monitor the storm’s movement to ensure immediate response capabilities once needed.

“Our police commanders in areas concerned were already alerted and advised to activate the necessary disaster response protocol. The goal is always to ensure public safety and maximize the assistance in all scenarios,” Nartatez said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) earlier reported that Hagupit could intensify within 48 hours and may reach the “high-end tropical storm” category.

Pagasa said the weather disturbance is expected to enter the PAR over the weekend, at which point it will be given the local name “Caloy.”

The storm was moving westward at approximately 20 kilometers per hour.

Nartatez said police emergency equipment and logistical support units have been placed on standby to assist in risk assessment and the identification of areas that may require preemptive evacuation.

“The PNP is also coordinating with local chief executives to assess the need for preemptive evacuation to ensure the safety of residents. I assure the public that the PNP will continue to monitor the track and developments of this tropical storm,” he said.

The PNP also reminded residents in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant and follow official advisories before, during, and after the storm’s passage. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)