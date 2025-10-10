PNP activates emergency response after Davao Oriental quake

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has immediately activated its emergency response following the powerful earthquake that struck Davao Oriental on Friday morning, October 10, 2025.

In a statement, PNP acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has directed concerned police units to quickly mobilize to assist affected communities, maintain public safety, and coordinate with local authorities.

He said there were also police personnel instructed to inspect buildings, roads, and other infrastructure for damage and identify areas that need urgent attention.

“The PNP is working closely with the Provincial and City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices (PDRRMO/CDRRMO) to support disaster response and provide assistance to those in need. The public is advised to stay calm, follow safety guidelines, and avoid damaged structures while keeping updated through official announcements,” said Nartatez.

“The PNP remains fully committed to helping affected communities and ensuring the safety and security of all residents during this critical time,” he added.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) downgraded the earthquake that hit offshore of Manay town in Davao del Norte from 7.6 magnitude to 7.4 magnitude.

The agency instructed residents of coastal barangays in Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte, Leyte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur and Davao Oriental to move to higher grounds due to the threat of a tsunami. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)