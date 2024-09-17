PNP activates special tracker teams to hunt down Roque

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has activated special tracker teams to hunt down former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, who was cited in contempt by the House of Representatives amid investigation on illegal Pogo.

In a statement, PNP Chief General Rommel Marbil said the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) is on the lead in the search for Roque.

He assured that these operations would be carried out with the highest level of professionalism and respect for due process.

“We have officially received the request from the House of Representatives, and the PNP is fully committed to executing this order while adhering to our core mandate. Our fundamental duty is to respect the decisions of our democratic institutions and ensure human rights are protected throughout this process,” said Marbil.

In a separate interview, Marbil said Roque was not found in his two known addresses in Metro Manila.

Roque was cited in contempt and ordered detained by the House of Representatives’ quad committee after he refused to submit subpoenaed documents related to his alleged involvement with illegal Pogos, including his Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth, and documentary requirements connected to his family’s firm, Biancham Holdings, as well as a land transaction in Parañaque City.

Roque was implicated in the Pogo controversy for accompanying and helping Cassandra Li Ong, an official of Whirlwind and Lucky South 99 gaming firm, to pay off arrears totaling USD500,000 to the Pagcor.

He has admitted, on record, to being a lawyer for Whirlwind, the company that is leasing its Porac compound to Lucky South 99.

However, instead of submitting the subpoenaed documents, which aimed to trace his financial inflows, he filed a motion to quash before the Supreme Court seeking to prevent the House committee from making him produce the documents.

The quad-committee was formed to look into the possible link between the proliferation of illegal operations of Pogos, illegal drug trade, anomalous land acquisitions, and extrajudicial killings during the Duterte administration. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)