PNP admits ‘disconnect’ between crime data, public perception of safety

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) acknowledged on Monday, July 20, 2026, a growing public perception that official crime statistics do not reflect what many Filipinos are experiencing in their communities.

In a press conference, PNP spokesperson Colonel Allen Rae Co said the police organization recognizes the “disconnect” between the data showing a decline in crime and the fear generated by recent high-profile incidents that have circulated widely on social media.

“Ang importante dito hindi natin dini-discount ang nararamdaman ng mamamayan kaya alam naming may disconnect, this is the actual data and this is how you feel, may fear, may sense na napakagulo, ito po ang may disconnect at tinatrabaho na namin ito para ma-iconnect para kung ano ‘yung data yun ang nararamdaman,” he said.

(What is important here is that we do not discount what the people are feeling. That is why we recognize that there is disconnect: this is the actual data, but this is how you feel — there is fear, there is a sense that things are very chaotic. This is where the disconnect lies, and we are already working on addressing it so that what the data shows will also reflect what people actually feel.)

Co’s remarks came days after the PNP reported a 20.6 percent decline in the country's eight focus crimes during the first three months of the government's Safer Cities Initiative.

The police data, covering April 6 to July 4, showed that focus crimes, which include murder, homicide, robbery, theft, rape, physical injury, and carnapping of motor vehicles and motorcycles, fell from 9,506 cases in the previous three-month period to 7,883 incidents.

The figures, however, were met with skepticism online after several violent crimes, including the separate killings of motorcycle riders in Cavite and Caloocan allegedly by their passengers, were caught on video and went viral.

Netizens questioned whether the reported decline accurately reflected the peace and order situation on the ground.

Co said the statistics should be viewed within the context of nationwide crime trends rather than isolated incidents.

“Now I understand that the perspective of the people is often shaped by what we see and hear in the news, merong several high profile and sensational cases na nangyari and we understand we do not discount it, naiintindihan namin that this created doubt this created anxiety and fear among the people this does not reflect the whole situation of the country,” he said.

He noted, however, that while Metro Manila registered only a seven percent reduction in focus crimes, some regions posted declines exceeding 50 percent, contributing to the overall nationwide decrease.

“The Philippines is not just Metro Manila. We have 18 regions, hundreds of provinces, and more than a thousand cities and municipalities,” he said.

According to Co, crime statistics remain a critical tool for police planning, helping the PNP identify crime patterns, assess the performance of commanders, and determine where limited personnel and resources should be deployed.

Co described the recent attacks against motorcycle riders as an “emerging threat” that requires new interventions beyond traditional policing.

He said the PNP has already begun coordinating with ride-hailing companies and government regulators to strengthen safety protocols for both passengers and drivers.

“We are crafting new ways and interventions to address emerging threats na ito. Before ang pinoproteksyunan natin pasahero, papadala mo identification ng driver para alam mong safe ka papadala mo plate number ng sinakyan mo so that alam ng parents or kaanak mo. On the other side ganon na rin po ‘yung irerecommend natin na ganon din on the side of the driver merong identification but this is still to be discussed,” said Co.

He likewise urged the public to make greater use of the government's emergency hotline by immediately reporting suspicious persons, vehicles, or activities.

“The 911 Emergency response should be proactive and preventive. If people notice anything suspicious, they should call 911 immediately so the police can respond before crimes happen,” said Co.

The Safer Cities Initiative was launched on April 6 by the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the PNP to strengthen peace and order through increased police visibility, closer coordination with local government units, and stricter enforcement of local ordinances.

Aside from the decline in focus crimes, the PNP earlier reported a 21.74 percent increase in ordinance enforcement, with more than 2.82 million violators apprehended during the program's first three months.

Police officials have attributed the reduction in crime to heightened police presence and intensified community enforcement but said they will continue refining their strategies to ensure that improvements reflected in official data translate into a stronger sense of security among the public. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)