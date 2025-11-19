PNP, AFP to 'remain apolitical' amid drug addict accusations vs Marcos

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) said it will remain professional and non-partisan amid allegations made by Senator Imee Marcos involving the first family.

In a press conference on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, PNP spokesperson Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño reiterated the agency’s commitment to its institutional duties and the chain of command.

“Ang PNP ay hindi makikihalo sa anumang usaping pampulitika,” Tuaño said.

(The PNP will not get involved in any political matters.)

“Hahayaan lamang ng PNP na gumawa ng aksyon ‘yung mga taong nabanggit niya mismo sa kanyang speech,” he added.

(The PNP will only allow the individuals mentioned in her speech to take action themselves.)

During the Iglesia Ni Cristo rally at the Quirino Grandstand Monday, November 17, Marcos said her brother, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., and his wife, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, have long been “drug addicts.”

Senator Marcos also accused her brother’s children, including Ilocos Norte First District Representative Sandro Marcos, of using illegal drugs and allegedly offering them to other relatives, including her own children.

Malacañang earlier described Senator Marcos’ statement as a “desperate move” that they will not dignify.

It added that such accusations had already been disproven by the President during the 2022 presidential campaign, when he underwent a drug test in a reputable hospital.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines also previously said that it will remain apolitical and loyal in upholding the Constitution despite the accusations against the commander-in-chief. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)