PNP aids police personnel affected by typhoons

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief General Rommel Marbil has assured the provision of assistance to police personnel affected by the series of weather disturbances that struck the country over the past weeks.

In a statement, Marbil said nearly 5,000 police personnel were “severely” affected by tropical cyclones Kristine, Ofel, and Pepito, many of whom suffered significant losses while serving the public at the height of these disasters.

He said 774 houses belonging to PNP personnel particularly in the regions of Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol, Cordillera, and Eastern Visayas have been damage, needing of urgent repairs and restorations not only for them but also for their families.

“This program is part of the PNP’s enduring promise to care for its people. Our policemen and their families are not only heroes who protect others -- they are also individuals who experience the same vulnerabilities during disasters,” said Marbil.

“Behind the badge is a father, mother, husband, wife, son, daughter, brother, or sister. When disasters strike, they too are victims. It is our duty to help rebuild their homes and their lives,” he added.

The PNP leadership is ensuring that this rehabilitation program remains a priority, recognizing the sacrifices of its personnel who, despite personal challenges, continue to fulfill their duties.

Marbil emphasized that supporting the welfare of police officers directly contributes to the organization's overall resilience and capacity to serve the public effectively.

“By helping our own people, we ensure that their heroism in helping others endures. This program is not just about rebuilding houses -- it’s about rebuilding lives,” he said.

The PNP also called on the public to support their local police, especially in disaster recovery efforts, as community resilience relies on collaborative efforts. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)