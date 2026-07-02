PNP alert status remains as INC rally moves to Manila

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) vowed to enforce the law with absolute impartiality following the Quezon City government’s decision to revoke the rally permit for the scheduled Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) assembly on Thursday.

This is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., through the guidance of Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to uphold the rule of law, maintain peace and order, ensure public safety, and minimize disruption to the daily lives of commuters and motorists.

The Quezon City government withdrew the permit it had earlier issued for the INC's planned Thursday assembly after citing the severe inconvenience and traffic congestion caused by the previous two days of gatherings.

PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. directed the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) and the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) to maintain sufficient deployment in Quezon City and nearby areas where gatherings may occur.

Nartatez urged the INC leadership to respect the decision of the Quezon City government and encourage its members to comply with the law.

“The PNP respects the local government’s decision to revoke the rally permit, which was based on the need to restore public convenience and ensure the safety of our commuters,” Nartatez said in a statement on Thursday.

“Without a permit, any assembly becomes a matter of public order and traffic management, and we will enforce the law with the same firmness and fairness that defines our 'Bagong PNP' mandate.”

He also ordered field commanders to prioritize dialogue and negotiation before any enforcement action if participants still proceed with the assembly despite the absence of a valid permit.

“We urge the organizers to respect the local government's order and demonstrate their commitment to peace by vacating the rally site and help in restoring order and normalcy in the area,” he said.

Nartatez, however, said that police forces, especially in Metro Manila and nearby regions, will remain on alert as the protesters are expected to move to the Liwasang Bonifacio to continue their activities.

He said a sufficient number of personnel will be deployed not only to secure the activity but also to protect the rights of the motorists, commuters, and students who would be affected at the new rally site.

Nartatez also called on the protesters to be mindful of the rights of people in the new rally site, as he noted that Liwasang Bonifacio is located in a busy area in Manila. (PNA)