PNP all set for Black Nazarene Traslacion 2026

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. assured the preparedness of the PNP in ensuring the peaceful and orderly conduct of the Traslacion 2026 in the City of Manila in line with the Feast of the Black Nazarene.

Nartatez said over 18,000 police personnel will be fielded for the maintenance of peace and order during the activities related to the Feast of the Black Nazarene, which include the pahalik or the kissing of the image of the Black Nazarene to be held at the Quirino Grandstand and the traditional Traslacion, which commemorates the transfer of the image of the Jesus Nazareno.

The Traslacion, which is expected to be attended by thousands of devotees, will be held on January 9, from Intramuros to Quiapo Church.

The National Capital region Police Office will also deploy 800 “Hijos Police” or policemen who are also devotees of the Black Nazarene during the Traslacion.

NCRPO Director Major General Anthony Aberin said these Hijos police will be wearing the traditional maroon devotee shirt and will join in carrying the image.

Nartatez also emphasized the importance of vigilance and cooperation to ensure a safe procession for all devotees.

He said the PNP is coordinating closely with local government units, marshals, and other authorities to provide assistance and respond quickly to any incidents.

“So far, wala pa naman kaming namonitor na threats related to security but we are closely monitoring the situation, including social media postings. Ang aming PNP teams ay nakikipag-ugnayan sa mga local units at information officers para agad na ma-verify at maaksyunan ang anumang impormasyon,” Nartatez said.

The PNP said devotees should refrain from bringing prohibited items such as firearms, fireworks, pyrotechnics, glass water canisters, hoodies, caps or hats, bags, gadgets, and jewelry.

Devotees are also discouraged to bring infants, children, or senior citizens and those who are sick, pregnant, or intoxicated were also advised not to join the procession.

Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes, stay hydrated, bring transparent bags, pack snacks and water, familiarize themselves with the route, and stay close to their group.

They should also maintain safe distances, avoid pushing, and seek help from volunteers or authorities if feeling unwell.

As part of security measures, the PNP will impose a gun ban from January 8 to 10 while the Manila City Government will enforce a liquor ban within 500 meters of Quiapo Church on January 9.

Fireworks and firecrackers are also banned from January 8 to 9.

“Safety is our top priority, at nais naming lahat ay makauwi ng ligtas pagkatapos ng prusisyon,” Nartatez said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)