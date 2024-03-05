PNP allows civilians to own semi-automatic, long firearms

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has amended the Implementing Rules and Regulations of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Law in Firearms and Ammunitions, allowing civilians to own a semi-automatic rifle.

In a press conference on Monday, March 4, 2024, PNP chief of the Public Information Office (PIO) Colonel Jean Fajardo said the amendment allows civilians to own and possess firearms not more than 7.62mm.

“Napag-usapan yan because bago naipasa ‘yung RA 10591 ay allowed ang sibilyan na magmay-ari ng rifle but upon the passage ng 10591 ay hindi na pupuwedeng magmay-ari ng rifle ang sinumang sibilyan at kung hindi nila ito pupuwedeng ibenta but pupuwede nila itong ipalisensya but because of that nagkaroon ng pag-aaral,” she said.

(That was discussed because before RA 10591 was passed, civilians were allowed to own rifles, but upon the passage of 10591, any civilian will no longer be able to own a rifle and if they cannot sell it, they should license it but because of that, a study was conducted.)

“We created a technical working group to study the possibility of amending some of the provisions that inherent sa function and authority ng ating Chief PNP. So nagkaroon ng minor amendment sa implementing rules and guidelines. Sa ngayon, ‘yung mga private citizens na nagmamay-ari ng rifle, particularly ‘yung 7.62 pababa, at ‘yung kanilang mga baril meron classification ng semi-automatic ay pupuwede na pong itong palisensyahan ng sibilyan,” said Fajardo.

(So there was a minor amendment in the implementing rules and guidelines. Right now, those private citizens who own rifles, particularly the 7.62 and below, and whose guns have a classification of semi-automatic will be able to license it as a civilian.)

Fajardo said the amendment was submitted to the UP law Center for publication.

The implementation will be effective 15 days after the publication.

Fajardo said applicants wanting to own and possess semi-automatic rifle will be subject to strict regulation. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)