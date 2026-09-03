PNP, Army personnel flag MILF convoy

POLICE and Army personnel flagged on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, a convoy involving over a hundred armed members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) 131st in Lanao del Norte.

In a press conference, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief of the Public Information Office (PIO) Colonel Allen Rae Co said the convoy, which consisted of 23 vehicles and five motorcycles, were intercepted in a checkpoint in Barangay Libertad in Kolambugan town around 7:30 a.m.

“Doon po sa Lanao ay meron pong konting hindi pagkakaintindihan lamang. Meron pong grupo ni Commander Longga na accordingly ay aatend sa isang event doon naman sa kampo ni Commander Bravo sa Lanao del Norte. Nanggaling sa Lanao del Sur itong grupo ni Commander Longga,” he said.

Co said the group had prior coordination but only regarding their movement within Lanao del Sur.

“Wala naman violence or any other intention ‘yung grupo. Yun lamang ay hindi sila nakipag-coordinate properly at siyempre, it’s alarming ‘yung ganung karaming tao na mga armado na magta-travel, pero wala naman silang again initially doon sa ating unang pag-iimbestiga, ibang intensyon kundi umattend lamang doon sa affair na mangyayari sa Lanao del Norte,” he added.

Co said only five vehicles belonging to the convoy and whose passengers were unarmed were allowed to pass through the checkpoint.

“Again with prior coordination ay alam niyo meron kasi umaandar dito na peace mechanism. Meron tayong tinatawag na may mga agreement na between the government and these groups na MILF na kumbaga nagsi-set ng mga protocols, rules, regulations kung ano po ang puwedeng gawin. This is allowed as long as may prior coordination at may malinaw na pakay doon sa gagawin at pupuntahan,” Co said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)