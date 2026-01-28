PNP arrests suspect in robbery of Japanese tourist in Parañaque

POLICE have arrested a 49-year-old man in connection with the robbery of a Japanese national in Parañaque City, just days after the incident.

The robbery occurred on the morning of January 24, 2026, a day after the victim arrived in the Philippines and checked into a hotel in Pasay City on January 23.

Police said the victim was bird-watching at a nearby wetland park along the shoreline when the suspect, identified as Ariel Alido, suddenly hit him on the head, causing him to stumble.

The victim, who sustained injuries following the attack, was robbed of a smartphone, cash, passport, and other personal belongings.

Operatives of the San Dionisio Police Sub-Station launched a follow-up investigation, reviewing security camera footage and conducting continuous monitoring that led to a hot-pursuit operation.

Authorities located the suspect at around 6:30 a.m. on January 26 inside a subdivision in Parañaque City.

Police said all stolen items were recovered and returned to the victim.

PNP acting chief Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said crimes against both locals and foreign visitors would not be tolerated.

“Crime perpetrated against local residents and foreign visitors will not be tolerated. We are here to safeguard everyone’s safety,” Nartatez said, citing the swift and coordinated response of police units.

The suspect was positively identified by the victim at a hospital.

A complaint for violation of Article 294 of the Revised Penal Code, or robbery with violence or intimidation of persons, is being prepared for filing through inquest proceedings at the Parañaque City Prosecutor’s Office. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)