PNP asks for cooperation amid rice subsidy reduction

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) is seeking the understanding and cooperation of its uniformed personnel as it makes adjustments for the implementation of the rice subsidy program.

In a statement, the PNP noted that while the rice subsidy rate was set at P700 for 2023 and the subsequent years, the newly approved Fiscal Directive 2024-03 has reverted the rice subsidy to P650 per month for FY 2024.

As stated in Special Provision 9 of the General Appropriations Act (GAA) for Fiscal Year 2024, a rice subsidy amounting to P1,692,515,000 has been allocated for the rice allowance of the uniformed PNP personnel.

It said an additional P100 will be disbursed to all entitled personnel for January and February 2024 while there will be a collection of P50 per month from May to June 2024 to reconcile the adjustments made in the rice subsidy program.

This subsidy is intended to provide each entitled uniformed personnel with 20 kilos of rice or an equivalent amount of P650 per month.

"We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of all PNP personnel as we work to ensure the proper implementation of this subsidy in accordance with the approved fiscal directives," the PNP said.

In 2022, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued Administrative Order 2, authorizing the grant of a one-time rice assistance for all government personnel including policemen.

Earlier, PNP Chief General Rommel Marbil dispelled rumors about an alleged plan to reallocate the funds intended for the rice allowance of uniformed police personnel to the food allowance of persons deprived of liberty. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)