PNP assists in restoration of normalcy after ‘Basyang’

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has deployed personnel to assist in road clearing operations and post-disaster response efforts in Mindanao and other areas severely affected by Tropical Cyclone Basyang.

PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the operations are aimed at reopening major roads and bridges damaged by the storm in a bid to immediately restore normalcy.

Nartatez said several road sections and bridges in parts of the Visayas and Mindanao remain impassable, prompting PNP regional offices to deploy personnel to assist local government units in clearing debris and other obstructions.

“The government’s immediate response is critical to our kababayan, especially in the hardest-hit areas. The first step is to clear the roads of debris and other obstacles to ensure the fast and smooth flow of government assistance,” he said.

He added that police personnel on the ground are working closely with local governments and other agencies to help ensure the safety and welfare of affected residents.

Based on initial reports, at least 37 roads and one bridge in Northern Mindanao remain closed to traffic, while three roads and two bridges in the Caraga region are still impassable.

Nartatez said additional police teams are on standby to provide assistance to residents as needed, while police commanders have been instructed to maintain heightened visibility to help ensure peace and order in disaster-hit areas.

“The PNP remains alert and ready to extend assistance to our kababayan who need help following the onslaught of Basyang. At the same time, we are ensuring security and public order in every affected community,” he said.

The PNP said it will continue to closely monitor the situation and keep personnel deployed until all major routes are cleared and deemed safe for public use.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, February 10, 2026, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said the recorded fatalities due to Basyang stood at 12, while 36 individuals were injured.

The agency said over P645,000 persons or 182,000 families were affected by Basyang in Central Visayas, Negros Island Region, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, and Caraga. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)