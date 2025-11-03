PNP assures readiness amid threats of 'Tino'

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has mobilized police units in response to the threats posed by Typhoon Tino.

In a statement Monday, November 3, 2025, PNP acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. ordered police units to ensure public safety and guarantee a swift and coordinated government response to any weather-related incidents that may affect the movement of people and communities.

This readiness includes mobilizing police search and rescue assets.

“Our focus now is the smooth transition of our units on the ground, from Undas security coverage to storm response readiness. We want to make sure na hindi tayo magkakaroon ng gaps in security or public safety response,” he said.

(We want to ensure there are no gaps in security or public safety response.)

Nartatez issued a pre-emptive alert for police units in Eastern Visayas and Mindanao, areas expected to bear the brunt of Tino's heavy rainfall and strong winds.

"We need to secure vital installations, transport terminals, and evacuation centers. We want our people to see that the police presence is constant, not just for law enforcement but also for humanitarian assistance when needed,” Nartatez said.

As of 1 p.m., the Eastern Visayas police regional office reported that 1,639 families, or 6,284 individuals, from the province of Biliran and the towns of Maripipi, Cabucgayan, Kawayan, Culaba, Caibiran, and Naval have evacuated due to the threats of Tino.

In Southern Leyte, particularly in Padre Burgos town, 103 families or 347 individuals pre-emptively evacuated.

In Eastern Samar, 88 families composed of 648 persons from the town of Guiuan fled.

The PNP regional office said over 2,700 evacuation centers have been established in the region.

The region was the hardest hit during the onslaught of Typhoon Yolanda in 2013.

In a statement, the Department of Social Welfare and Development said their regional office in Eastern Visayas is already on full alert amid the expected landfall of Tino.

As of 9 a.m., the agency said 134,531 boxes of family food packs, 20,664 boxes of non-food items, 18,473 ready-to-eat food boxes, and 4,950 water bottles were prepositioned in the region for distribution to the affected population. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)